Trailer for Netflix adaptation of One Day has been released

The trailer for Netflix’s adaptation of One Day has finally been released.

One Day is based on the bestselling David Nicholls novel of the same title, and since Netflix revealed they’d be producing their own adaptation of the classic, fans have been on the edge of their seats, waiting for information about the series to be released.

The upcoming drama consists of 14 episodes and is the newest version of the story following the Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess film in 2011.

Now that the trailer has been released on Netflix’s social media platforms, fans can see Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall playing the roles of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew for the first time.

Credit: Netflix

The trailer opens with the character of Emma stating, “It's one of the great cosmic mysteries. How is that someone can go from being a total stranger to being the most important person in your life?”.

The trailer shows the main characters as they live their lives while still reconnecting as their bond grows stronger.

“Imagine one selected day struck out of your life. And think how different it’s course would’ve been”, Emma says as the footage ends.

In the caption of the clip, Netflix wrote, “Twenty years, two people. This is the much loved story of Emma and Dex, told over 14 episodes. One Day, coming to Netflix 8 February”.

The Netflix synopsis for the series reads, “One Day tells the story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew who, on 15th July 1988, the night of their graduation, speak for the very first time”.

Credit: Netflix

“The next morning, they go their separate ways but where will they be on this one ordinary day the next year, and the year after that, and every year that follows?”.

“Each episode finds Dex and Em, one year older, on this one particular date, as they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak”.

Ambika is known for her previous role in This is Going to Hurt, while Leo is recognisable from starring in The White Lotus.

One Day premieres on Netflix on February 8.

Watch the full trailer below: