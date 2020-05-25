TOWIE’s Shelby Tribble reveals she’s expecting a baby boy

The Only Way Is Essex stars Shelby Tribble and Sam Mucklow have announced the gender of their baby. The reality stars posted the sweetest video on Instagram to reveal the major baby update.

The couple posted a video of them opening a wardrobe that was full of baby clothes and balloons. As they unzipped the wardrobe, blue balloons fell to the floor confirming that they’re expecting a baby boy.

The mum-to-be captioned the video, “Blue or pink what do you think…”

The couple’s families were watching the gender reveal via video chat and cheered as the reality stars shared the sweet news. Shelby and Sam announced they were expecting their first child together earlier this month. The parents-to-be posted a selfie of them holding up their sonogram.

“Something fantastic is making us glad, we’re changing our names to Mum and Dad,” Shelby wrote alongside the adorable photo.

She added, “I am so excited to be a mummy and even better that I can do it with the love of my life beside me.”

Huge congratulations to the TOWIE stars on their wonderful news. We cannot wait to find out what name they choose for their darling son when he is born.