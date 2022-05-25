TOWIE’s Sam Faiers shares cute snaps from first day out with new baby

The Only Way is Essex star Sam Faiers has opened up about leaving her house for the first time since giving birth to her new baby boy.

Sam took to Instagram to share snaps from the big day which included her and long-term partner Paul enjoying lunch while their tot slept and the couple taking it in turns to hold their new bundle of joy, whose name we still don’t know yet.

The mum-of-three captioned the post, “Hey guys, today was the first time I’ve left the house since the baby was born. Yay we made it! (Not gonna lie, I was laying in bed with him this morning thinking shall we put it off another day)".

She continued, “The time has gone so quick.. We’ve been lounging about having cuddles all day everyday, it’s been the best”.

“Love you @paulknightley thank you for being the best daddy and supportive partner, even though you’ve got out of the night feeds. I’m very grateful for everything else you have been doing for us #teamwork”.

Friends of the 31-year-old headed to the comments to share kind messages with her.

Sam’s family were among the first to comment with her sister Billie Faiers penning, “Looking beautiful” and her mum writing, “Beautiful my darling love you all”.

“Your twin!!!!”, added YouTuber Imogen Horton.

Many fans were left wondering the same thing in the comments- what is the baby’s name? We can’t wait to find out!

Sam is already mum to six-year-old Paul and four-year-old Rosie, whom she shares with long-term partner Paul Knightley.