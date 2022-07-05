TOWIE’s Sam Faiers shares birth story & how son revealed her baby’s gender

The Only Way is Essex star Samantha Faiers has opened up about welcoming her third child into the world and has shared the details of her birth story.

When speaking to OK, Sam remembered back to when her waters broke. The 31-year-old said her and Paul had eaten a curry to help the baby along when, “all of a sudden I felt this big gush of water. I jumped up and as I did, more gushed out”.

Sam hadn’t had her waters break like that with her previous children so she doesn't know what to expect. “I hadn’t had a contraction, so I wasn’t expecting it”.

The mum-of-three planned to have a water birth and had Paul blow up her birthing pool while she showered and told her support team she was in labour. The team included Sam’s mum, her sister Billie and Paul’s mum who all arrived the next morning in the early hours.

When it came to the labour, Sam revealed she already knew she wanted her children to be present for the birth and prepared six-year-old Paul and four-year-old Rosie for what would happen. “We explained, ‘Mummy’s going to push the baby out and make some funny noises’”.

The reality television star said, “They were holding my hand and stroking my hair. Little Paul kept running in and kissing me. They were brilliant”.

While Sam was in labour, she decided to go against the planned water birth and gave birth while standing in her kitchen. “The whole time, I didn’t sit down as I didn’t want to slow down the labour, so I was just pacing around. I‘d had Rosie in the water and it was beautiful, so I thought it would be the same with Edward”.

“When I got in the water, I just couldn’t get comfortable and immediately felt like I needed to get out. Instead, I went to a corner of our kitchen, Paul was standing behind me and I had my hands on his neck”.

“So I was standing but squatting a little bit, then the midwife came underneath ready to catch the baby. Little Paul and Rosie were next to me and I gave birth standing up”.

Faiers did not know the sex of the baby before giving birth and it was her son that announced that she had a boy. “We had a plan for Little Paul to tell me what sex the baby was and all of a sudden he said, ‘It’s a boy!’”.

Sam and Paul named their son Edward as it was always a favourite name of hers and is her partner’s middle name. The couple did not share his name with the world until he was a month old. Now, he is seven weeks old and “he’s just started smiling”.