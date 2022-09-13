TOWIE’s Sam Faiers makes comeback after social media break with family update

The Only Way is Essex star Sam Faiers announced a week ago that she would be taking a break from social media so she could focus on her children as they went back to school.

Sam has now returned to Instagram to share an update on how her children were after going back to school, as well as reflecting on her social media break to tell her fans what she hopes to do in the future in terms of providing inspiring content.

The 31-year-old posted a collage of photos of her eldest children, Paul and Rosie, smiling together in their school uniforms.

The reality TV star captioned the post, “Reception and Year 2. These two back at school this week, the house feels really quiet. (Rosie was more excited about wearing the “big girl address” than anything else).

“Hey everyone, feels good to be back however after having a whole week from scrolling, thinking about what to post, creating content, getting deliverables for work out on time, replying to people etc etc, I can honestly say my social media detox was great”.

She continued, “I 100% recommend it to anyone that is feeling burnt out by social media. My little break has made me think a lot differently about social media, I’ve had time to reflect”.

“I really want to bring you content that inspires you.. stuff YOU really want to see more of. I’m going to try my best.. So please comment on what stuff you would like to see on my page. (ps lots of home stuff coming soon as I do get asked that a lot)”.

Many fans of the mum-of-three rushed to the comments to share the content they would like to see from Sam, with many asking for more content about life as a mum.

One fan wrote, “I would love to see more of the real stuff, social media can be so deceiving. I’ve been following your journey from towie to motherhood and how you’ve grown into such an amazing mummy partner and woman”.

“Love your content! More cooking, fashion & interior design… and of course you gorgeous babies!”, penned another fan. A third added, “Your lovely family, would love to know more about your cosleeping set up”.

Now that Sam has returned to social media, we can’t wait to see what new content she'll be sharing with all of her 2.5M followers.