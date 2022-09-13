SHEmazing!
TOWIE’s Sam & Billie Faiers’ mum hospitalised due to sepsis

Sisters Samantha and Billie Faiers, former The Only Way is Essex stars, have revealed that their mum was diagnosed with sepsis after having a water infection that led her to have ‘dangerous’ side effects. 

When speaking on their podcast today, The Sam & Billie Show, the sisters discussed their rough week.

“The water infection had got so bad, it had turned into sepsis, so the infection went into- it’s when it goes into your blood”.

Billie explained, “She was just so unwell- feverish, being sick, she was so weak, she had all pains in her back. She was totally delirious, and that’s when it’s dangerous, so dangerous. Samantha and I was like ‘This isn’t right’”.

31-year-old Sam and 32-year-old Billie started talking about their decision to bring their mum to hospital after she said she wanted to wait until the next morning to head in herself. They said, “As her daughters, we had to make the decision because you can’t risk it”.

Sam added, “Sepsis is life-threatening as well. Most people do recover from it… but mum was so poorly”.

Luckily, the women revealed that their mum only stayed in the hospital for about 15 hours, and after her system was flushed and she was given antibiotics, she could leave to recover at home. “She’s back home and doing really well”.

The TOWIE stars also added that anyone with symptoms of sepsis should get checked by a doctor. “Go to A&E, be seen. What's the worst that could happen? You’re gonna lose 10 hours of your life sitting in A&E getting tests. Just go”.

