TOWIE’s Nicole Bass shares update on life as a mum-of-two

Nicole Bass has been opening up about her life since becoming a mum of two daughters under two.

The Only Way is Essex star welcomed her first child, Bella Rose, into the world on November 7, 2022, shortly followed by her second child, Millie Nicole, on November 22, 2023.

As she settles into life as a mum-of-two, Nicole has shared an insight into how she’s been adapting to having two little ones close in age, while also discussing her birth story with Millie.

While chatting to OK!, Nicole admitted that she ‘doesn’t feel stressed’ with two under two, as many of her social media followers told her she might.

“I honestly don’t feel like that at all… I just adore my two girls”.

“My girls will grow up as best friends since they’re only a year apart. Obviously there will be hard parts, but I’m focusing on the positives”.

She added, “It’s other people’s opinions that made me anxious and I wish I didn’t listen to them”.

Bass went on to chat about how her life has changed with her two daughters by explaining, “I’m doing great. I’m still trying to figure out a routine but we’ll get there. In fact, I actually prefer having two under two instead of being pregnant and having a little one to run after. I found that harder”.

The 32-year-old also revealed how her eldest daughter has found being a big sister. “She’s great and just loves Millie. She’ll give her a little kiss on the head, it’s adorable to see”.

“I’m excited for them to grow up together and there’s no jealousy… yet. I’ve kept all of Bella’s baby clothes for Millie to wear”.

Nicole then discussed her birth story when welcoming baby Millie into the world after she had a ‘traumatic’ labour with Bella.

“When I had Bella, I found it very traumatic and I was kept in hospital due to high blood pressure. I was in labour for a long time and my recovery was really bad”.

“But with Millie, she arrived in three hours. I got to the hospital at 6pm and she was here at 9.50pm. I also chose a water birth, had gas and air as pain relief and didn’t need any stitches afterwards”.

The reality star added, “It felt like a dream compared to the first one. I was really worried about doing it again because of what I went through the first time, but honestly I didn’t need to be. Obviously it was still painful but I just had to trust my body”.