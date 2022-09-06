TOWIE’s Nicole Bass shares stunning snaps from themed baby shower

The Only Ways is Essex star Nicole Bass looks as gorgeous as ever in new photos from her bear-themed baby shower.

Nicole took to Instagram to share photos from her stunning party to her 308K followers, where she was joined by friends, family and former TOWIE cast members, including Olivia Atwood and Clelia Theodorou.

The 30-year-old wore a beautiful silky champagne cowl-neck dress, paired with clear heels and had her luscious locks down and perfectly curled.

The neutral bear theme is evident throughout the pictures, from a cream cake with little brown bears and gold detailing to top it off, to a feature wall full of neutral-toned balloons and a giant brown teddy bear placed as a centrepiece.

The reality TV star captioned the post, “Baby Beasley you are so loved. Thank you to all my amazing friends & family who spent this special day with us. We had the most perfect baby shower”.

She continued, “Feel so grateful for you all, can’t wait to meet our baby girl/boy in October we are so excited for you little one”, before thanking all of the decoration and food companies individually for their hard work to make the day so amazing.

Many of Nicole’s pals headed to the comments to share kind messages with the mum-to-be. TOWIE’s Kelsey Stratford penned, “Everything was perfect and look how amazing you look!! Sorry I couldn't make it love you”.

Love Island’s Georgia Harrison wrote, “So proud of you beautiful girl xxx”, while Ex on the Beach star Becca Edwards added, “Omgg stunning”, followed by heart eye emojis.

Bass shared the wonderful news that she and her boyfriend were expecting their first child together in April of this year with a heartwarming video posted to Instagram. She wrote, “Half of you & half of me. Baby Beasley due October 2022, daddy & me can’t wait to hold you. We are so happy our hearts are so full, baby you are so loved already”.

Anyone who knows me personally, knows I have dreamed of this moment to have a family of my own, to have with the love of my life & the most amazing partner a girl could wish for is a dream come true. I love you both dearly”.