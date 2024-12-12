TOWIE’s Megan McKenna reflects on huge milestone with baby son

Megan McKenna has shared a heartwarming milestone update with her newborn son.

On October 7, the former star of The Only Way Is Essex gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Landon, alongside her fiancé Oliver Burke.

Since Landon’s arrival, Megan has remained open with her fanbase online about her newborn’s health struggles, including when he was diagnosed with reflux last month.

Now, two months after becoming a mum for the first time, Megan has shared a big update on her progress with Landon.

Earlier today, the 32-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share a video update with her followers.

“So, this is a huge milestone for me because this is the first week I’ve been able to eat my dinner, chopping my food up on my own with both hands, and eating my dinner hot while I'm not feeding him,” Megan praised.

“Normally, I have to time the feed because he literally doesn’t want to be put down,” she detailed, before going on to explain further.

“Before people start jumping on me, like, ‘You should just put him down, just let him sit there, he’ll get used to it’, no. It’s because has had reflux and he has been so unhappy, trust me. You just do not understand unless you’ve had a reflux baby. You can’t put them down,” Megan insisted.

“I wasn’t even able to go and have a shower or do anything, even go to the toilet without putting him down. It was crazy. So, it just shows how much more settled he is now,” Megan gushed, adding that her baby son still has “little moments".

Megan and her husband-to-be Oliver announced Landon’s birth on October 9, by sharing a sweet video montage of themselves cradling him.

“Landon Henry Burke, 07.10.24, 08.33 am, 9.2,” they wrote simply.