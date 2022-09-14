TOWIE’s Lydia Bright ‘avoiding theatre & cinema’ after experience with daughter

The Only Way is Essex star Lydia Bright has opened up about her experience taking her child to the theatre to see Beauty and the Beast, which led her to realise it ‘wasn’t her finest parental decision’. She also revealed that she'd be avoiding going again for the foreseeable future as her little one couldn't sit still.

Lydia took to Instagram to share her relatable story with her 1.2M followers. She posted photos of her and her two-year-old daughter Loretta, one of the pictures showing the toddler laying on the ground at the theatre, the others showing Lydia and her parents holding Loretta outside the building.

The 31-year-old captioned the post, “That’s one way to raise your blood pressure. Take your two-year-old to the theatre. Probably not my finest parental decision. The show was INCREDIBLE, however, I feel like I aged 10 years in 2 ½ hours”.

“Apologies to all those surrounding us during the performance. I tried my hardest to keep her seated and silent throughout. Thank you to the few children who also made a noise. Although none of you came close to Loretta’s chaos you helped calm my nerves slightly”.

The former reality TV star added, “And thank you to the bar staff for serving me another glass of wine when the bar was clearly closing during the interval. Definitely avoiding the theatre and the cinema for at least another two years whilst I recover”.

Many followers of Lydia’s commented on the post to commend her for her honesty. One fan wrote, “Well done for surviving, mum life at its finest. Enjoy the recovery”.

“Seems like a good idea at the time!!! I feel your pain xxxx”, added a second follower, while a third wrote, “We all try to do the best for our kids and give them those lovely experiences. You’re a great Mom! Take her back in a couple of years lol”.

Bright welcomed her little girl into the world in February 2020 with her ex-boyfriend Lee Cronin.