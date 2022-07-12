TOWIE’s Lucy Mecklenburgh opens up about transitioning from one baby to two

The Only Way is Essex star Lucy Mecklenburgh welcomed her second child at the end of May and has now decided to share her experience of transitioning from being a mum-of-one child to a mum-of-two.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of her and her two children Roman and Lilah for her 1.7M followers to see.

Lucy captioned the post, “Beautiful chaos. I cannot remember where I saw someone say this but it’s the perfect answer for when people ask me about the transition from 1-2 ‘Beautiful chaos’”.

“Strangely I’ve found it easier than 0-1 I think for a few reasons. I asked for help as with Roman it was lockdown & it just wasn’t an option. It’s not failing to ask for another pair of hands sometimes it’s bloody essential!”.

She continued, “I also think I’m more relaxed, prepared and used to the craziness of family life. Lasty I think you have already accepted that perfection is impossible with kids”.

“They may be sick all over your favourite outfit, the washing pile will never end and the house will be tidy for the length of your toddlers nap time and that’s fine”.

Fans of the reality television star headed to the comments to share their thoughts of Mecklenburgh’s description of having two young children as ‘beautiful chaos’.

One fan wrote, “So true, beautiful chaos is how I’d describe it too. I have a 2-year-old and an 8 month old, 18 months between them and it’s hard work but wouldn’t change it. Your two are beautiful xx”.

A second penned, “Love this. I’m soon to do the transition from 1 to 2 children in the next week or 2, I’m petrified. U make it look easy and very glam but I love ur complete honesty, I love reading ur posts… u have an absolute beautiful family”.

“There is nothing quite like the shock of your first child, it is really such a huge change! Second and third slot into daily life”, added a third follower.

Lucy and her fiancé Ryan Thomas welcomed their first child, Roman, together in March 2020 and went on to have Lilah almost six weeks ago.