TOWIE’s Lucy Mecklenburgh gives insight into birth experience with new daughter

Former The Only Way is Essex star Lucy Mecklenburgh has given fans a quick insight into how the birth of her new daughter went and gave an update on the tot’s name.

Lucy took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable new snap of her newborn sleeping in a Moses basket. On the picture she wrote, “Thank you for all your kind messages! To answer some of your questions she was 7 days over her due date, the birth was positive and magical, Roman adores her”.

Credit: Instagram

She continued, “I’m doing really well recovery wise and she’s the dream!! Such a content settled bubba”.

With another cute photo of the little bundle of joy posted to her stories for her 1.7M Instagram followers, Lucy penned, “And she doesn’t have a name just yet”. We’re so excited to see what name she ends up calling her!

Yesterday, Lucy shared a gorgeous photo of her and her daughter enjoying the sun. Mecklenburgh looked fabulous in a black dress and sunglasses, while her new arrival looked as cute as a button in a pink baby grow. She captioned the post, “My dream girl”.

Credit: Instagram

Many of Lucy’s friends rushed to the comments to congratulate her on her new arrival and share that they couldn’t wait to meet the tot.

Lucy’s former TOWIE co-star Georgia Kousoulou wrote, “Can’t wait for cuddles”.

“Cannot wait to meet her. I’m so broody already for a girl FFS”, penned Made In Chelsea’s Ashley James.

Author Rebecca Wilson added, “So beautiful!!!! Congratulations!! I hope you’re doing okay xxx”.

The reality television star made the exciting announcement that her and Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas’ baby had arrived just three days ago with a sweet black and white picture of the little one.

Lucy and Ryan are already proud parents to two-year-old Roman and by what Lucy has said, it seems like he’s settling into the role of big brother very well.