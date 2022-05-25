TOWIE’s Lucy Mecklenburgh gives baby update as she’s now overdue

Former The Only Way is Essex star Lucy Mecklenburgh has given an update on her baby as she has now passed her due date.

Lucy took to her Instagram stories to tell her 1.7M followers that she was getting her second sweep carried out and how she was feeling after it.

A sweep is normally carried out by a midwife or doctor and is used to start the labour process. They are usually offered to women late in their pregnancy or if they are overdue.

With a snap of her holding her bump, Lucy wrote “Sweep no.2”, before writing, “2nd sweep not as pleasant lol. Little treat!!”, alongside a snap of a hot drink and pastry from Gail’s Bakery.

Earlier in the week, the 30-year-old told her followers she was getting a sweep carried out after asking them for tips on how to induce labour. While Lucy said she was nervous, she updated fans afterwards saying that the sweep wasn’t painful and hoped that it would give her daughter a ‘little nudge’.

Yesterday, Lucy gave a ‘bumpdate’ sharing she was “40+2” weeks pregnant and gave a sweet insight into her son Roman’s relationship with his unborn sister.

After giving his mum a kiss, Roman gave Lucy’s growing bump a smooch after she and fiancé Ryan encouraged him to give his baby sister a kiss.

Lucy and her fiancé Ryan Thomas, known for his role as Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street, announced they were expecting their second child together in November 2021. The couple are already mum and dad to two-year-old Roman.