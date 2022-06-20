TOWIE’s Lauren Pope welcomes daughter into the world & shares cute clip

Former The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Pope announced the birth of her second baby over the weekend and revealed the little one's unusual name.

Lauren shared that her second daughter is called Leni Star.

Since making the exciting announcement, Lauren has shared an adorable video showing what her and her boyfriend Tony Keterman’s lives have been like since having Leni.

In the compilation of clips, which is set to Betty Who’s I Love You Always Forever, Pope shows her cuddling Leni, as well as Tony holding their first daughter Raine beside Leni’s cot, and the family enjoying a day out at the park.

The reality television star captioned the post, “What a magical first few days bringing out little Leni home & spending time together as a family. It’s been non stop but just so, so special!”.

“And a big Happy Fathers Day to you @tjkhcfx. Thank you for our beautiful girls and all you do for us, forever grateful and so lucky to have you all”.

She continued, “Also thank you so much for all the lovely messages & congratulations from you all, so appreciated”.

Friends of the 39-year-old wasted no time in leaving congratulatory messages for her in the comments.

A former The Only Way is Essex star, Georgia Kousoulou wrote, “Awww congratulations bub”, as well as TOWIE’s Maria Fowler penning, “Soooo cute. Enjoy every minute”.

Author and nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert added, “Congratulations, we must have been so close together with the abbies arriving!”. Rhiannon just announced the arrival of her own baby over the weekend also.

Lauren first announced that she and Tony were an item on her Instagram stories in 2019 and the pair welcomed their first child, Raine, into the world in July 2020.