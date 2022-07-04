TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger pays tribute to ex Jake McLean after he passes away

The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Goodger has paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean after he tragically passed away in a car accident.

Lauren, who is expecting her second child with Charles Drury, took to her Instagram stories to share a message about Jake.

She wrote, “R.I.P Jake. I have no words right now… my thoughts are with your family & friends”.

Credit: Instagram

The news that Jake passed away was announced over the weekend. He had been driving his car in Turkey with his on-off girlfriend and The Only Way is Essex star Yazmin Oukhhellou.

It is being reported by The Sun that Yazmin is in intensive care in hospital following the accident where McLean’s car ‘left the road and went off a cliff’.

Many celeb friends of Yazmin’s have been sending her their condolences over the loss of Jake, as well as messages wishing her a speedy recovery. Katie Price wrote “Devastating news RIP Jake McLean and sending strength and love to @yazminoukhellou”.

TOWIE’s Harry Derbridge shared snaps of him and Yazmin to his Instagram stories penning, “Can’t stop thinking about you today @yazminoukhellou. Wishing you a speedy recovery! Can’t wait to give you a big cuddle”.

Credit: Instagram

“Such shocking news about the terrible crash @yazminoukhellou and Jake McLean. So tragic, God bless you dear Jake. Wishing Yazmin a full and speedy recovery. So very sorry. Thoughts and prayers and all my love to their families”, added television personality Lizzie Cundy.

Lauren Goodger and Jake began dating in 2012 and had an on-off relationship for four years before going their separate ways in 2016.

Goodger is now in an on-off relationship with Charles Drury. They are expecting their second child together after welcoming a daughter, Larose, into the world in July 2021.