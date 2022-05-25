TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger hires doula ahead of baby no.2 arrival

Former The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Goodger has opened up to her fans about hiring a doula as she prepares for the birth of her second child.

A doula is a person who provides physical and emotional support throughout a person’s pregnancy, birth and postpartum journey.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap of her and her doula with the caption, “I’ve hired the lovely @thenakeddoula to help me mentally and physically with my labour/ birth of my 2nd baby girl (soon). I am doing a natural home birth (again) but this time I will have my doula (Emma)”.

“She is amazing and today she was explaining to me what actually the body is doing in labour and understanding this is actually so much better and breathing through and working with contractions not against! (floppy face floppy f*nny)”.

Lauren continued, “My first labour was 7 hours so this time I am hoping for it to be even more amazing! Today we have spent the day together and I even fell asleep. I drifted off for 5 mins I was so calm haha…”.

“I’m absolutely exhausted with minimal support and hands full 24/7 with my @babylarose.x so I’m so grateful to have this help, it’s piece of mind and I can’t wait to share the experience with you guys”.

Friends of the reality television star headed to the comments to share their support for Lauren with television presenter Anna Williamson writing, “You are such a strong girl Lauren, you’ve got this honey xxx”.

Goodger’s doula penned, “It was amazing! You’ve got this and I’m honoured to be sharing this experience with you”.

Fans also shared positive comments about Lauren’s decision to hire a doula. One wrote, “A Doula is the best money I’ve ever spent. Absolutely magical birth with the support of mine. You’re going to rock your birth mumma!! Xx”.

“Knowledge is power! Good on you Lauren. You’re doing amazing xx”, added another fan.

Lauren is already mum to Larose whom she shares with Charles Drury. The pair welcomed their first daughter into the world in July 2021.