TOWIE’s Jordan Brook reflects on fertility issues with partner Sophie

Jordan Brook has opened up about his struggles with fertility with his partner Sophie Kasaei.

The couple are fan favourites with The Only Way Is Essex viewers, and during the last series of the hit ITV show, Jordan and Sophie chose to document their difficulties with trying for their first child together.

Now, as the pair continue with their struggles, Jordan has chosen to share an update on their mindset towards pregnancy.

In an interview with OK!, the 29-year-old described his relationship with Sophie as being “such a team and support network for each other”.

Jordan then went on to explain where the couple stand now with their fertility issues.

“We are 14 months in now and we had a false positive which is very, very rare. But it hasn’t happened. As much as people say, ‘Forget about it, when you don’t think about it, it’s going to happen,’ but trust me, you can’t,” he admitted.

“We have taken our feet off the gas of doing ovulation tests and tracking when we are having sex. We are taking the approach of relaxing a bit. Soph was weeing on a stick every day and we were both going nuts,” Jordan confessed further, adding: “I want to be a dad more than anything. I am so ready, and she is so ready to be an amazing mum.”

Jordan was then asked if the couple – who have been dating since November 2022 – have considered IVF treatment.

“We have had a call, but not yet. The same clinic where I had my sperm test done, they check in on you and ask how you’re getting on and if there are any updates,” he noted.

Jordan also urged hopeful parents-to-be to “have tests done” for their fertility and to not “put it off”, as he concluded: “People are rooting for us so the moment we can announce Sophie is pregnant it will be amazing, and it will give everyone hope.”