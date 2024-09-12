TOWIE’s Jess Wright gives update on son’s battle with heart disease

Jess Wright has spoken out for the first time since announcing her son’s diagnosis with congenital heart disease.

Last month, the former The Only Way Is Essex star shared that her two-year-old son Presley had been diagnosed with a rare form of heart disease, called Bicuspid Aortic Valve.

Now, a few weeks on from sharing the news about her toddler’s health, Jess has given a new update on how Presley has been coping with his condition.

Speaking to The Sun at last night’s National Television Awards, the 38-year-old – who welcomed Presley in May 2022 with her husband William Lee-Kemp – was asked about Presley’s health.

“He's good. It's an eight-to-twelve week check up for the foreseeable so it's going to be really tough,” she admitted.

“It's been tough but I've had such an amazing response. When we first found out, we kept it to ourselves,” Jess continued, as she recalled how the family-of-three came to terms with Presley’s health diagnosis.

“We were kind of grieving the news, which sounds really morbid, but it's something you have to accept and forever know that this is going to be life now,” she confessed.

Jess also praised the public for their kind response and well-wishes, describing it as “comforting” and noting that it was “really nice to know” that they had support.

On August 26, Jess announced that her young son had been diagnosed with a rare heart disease, admitting at the time that she was “apprehensive and nervous” to share the news.

“Essentially, instead of having three leaflets in his aortic valve, like most, he only has two,” she explained of Presley’s condition.

“Our son will need intervention at least twice in his life. By intervention I mean open heart surgery. Saying those words out loud physically hurts my soul,” she penned.

“With the help of modern day medicine, Presley will live as normal life as the next child, we hope & pray,” Jess added.