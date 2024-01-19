TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou shares insight into upcoming book

Georgia Kousoulou has given an insight into her upcoming book.

The former The Only Way is Essex star revealed the exciting news that she’s written a book back in November.

Georgia’s book, I Wish I Knew, will be published on February 29 and she has now shared a glimpse into what fans can expect from it.

Opening up to her 1.5M Instagram followers on her Stories by answering a Q&A about the book, Georgia revealed who the target audience of the book is and how long she’s been working on it.

When asked who the target audience is, Georgia explained, “Everyone. There is so much in there… life lessons, experiences motherhood, tv, relationships..”.

Kousoulou was also asked what exactly the book will be based on, to which she replied, “There was so many times through my life were I would say “I wish I knew that…” I feel like so much in life isn't spoken about & if it was it would have been easier!”.

“I would always question “why do I feel like this & no one else does etc”.

The reality TV star added, “You know I love to say exactly what I’m thinking or how I feel (maybe to much) so I’v done it & hopefully people can learn & not feel alone at times! It’s so good”.

Georgia also revealed that she talks about her husband Tommy’s ADHD diagnosis because it was “a massive part of our lives”.

Sharing how long she’s been working on this project, Georgia told her fans, “Conversations were had a year and half ago… It takes a long time & obviously life happens so we have had to adjust it slightly”.

When announcing that she was publishing a book, Georgia admitted, “I am so excited to share this with you and I hope you love it as much as I do”.

“I wrote this book for anyone who has ever felt overwhelmed, alone or who needs to hear someone else saying what they are thinking!”.