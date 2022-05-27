TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou shares a sweet message for parents-to-be

Former The Only Way is Essex star Georgia Kousoulou has taken to social media to share a message of advice for parents-to-be and new parents.

The 30-year-old has posted a video to her 1.5M Instagram followers with inspiring words for parents. There is a compilation of clips of her and her one-year-old son Brody in the video which is set to the song Vienna by Billy Joel.

The clips show the ups and downs of Georgia’s first year as a mum, from Brody sleeping, laughing and sitting up for the first time by himself, to him refusing to eat and nudging Georgia in the face with his little hand.

The mum-of-one captioned the post, “A Friday reminder to new parents or parents to be.. You are amazing. Things I have learnt over the year.. Stop trying to be text book perfect, you are already enough”.

“You know your baby best. Them tough days do get better. Phases come & go. It’s an emotional rollercoaster & that is normal”.

She continued, “Bad days do not make you a bad parent, the best job in the world (but the hardest). Don’t compare yourself or your baby to anyone else. We are all different”.

“Ask for help if you need it (we all need it). You are amazing. We are superheroes”.

Friends of the reality television star rushed to the comments to tell Georgia that they agree and appreciate her honest message.

Love Island’s Faye Winter wrote, “Love this! So beautiful”. Another islander from the show, Georgia Harrison, penned, “So beautiful xx”.

“Love this”, added The Only Way is Essex star Lydia Bright.

Many fans of Kousoulou also left comments on the post, with one writing, “You’re a fantastic mum Georgia! Keep being you always! Brody is just adorable. I love his cheeky smile”.

A second follower said, “I really needed to hear that today! You’re amazing”.

“Such an important reminder, especially the part about asking for help”, added another.

Georgia welcomed Brody into the world in May 2021 with her fiancé Tommy Mallet, who also starred in The Only Way is Essex. Tommy popped the question to Georgia in February of this year after the couple had been dating for eight years.