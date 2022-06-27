TOWIE’s Frankie Essex reveals twins names with X-Men inspiration

The Only Way is Essex star Frankie Essex announced that she welcomed her twins, a boy and a girl, into the world at the beginning of June and has now revealed the names she chose for the little ones.

While speaking to OK, the 34-year-old explained, “Our son is called Logan and weighed 5lb 4oz, and our daughter is Luella and weighed 4lb 80z”.

Frankie revealed that she chose Luella’s name and Luke chose Logan’s name. The reality television star went on to say, “Luella has always been my girl name since I was 20. I’ve never told anyone the name in case they stole it”.

Essex said that Luke chose the name Logan because, “He loves the character Wolverine, who’s called Logan”.

Wolverine is a popular character in the X-Men film franchise and Marvel Comics. He is played by Hugh Jackman in the movies.

Coincidentally, both of the names have a similar meaning. “They both mean warrior, but we only found that out recently”, Frankie explained.

Luella is a derivative of Louis, which means famous warrior. Logan is of Scottish descent and comes from the Gaelic word ‘lagan’ or ‘lag’ which means ‘hollow’.

The TOWIE star went on to explain that the twins are quite different to each other when it comes to their personalities. “Logan is a dream, he’s so good and so chill. Luella is sassy, but she pulls the cutest faces”.

The brother and sister and non-identical twins. The mum-of-two remarked, “They look so different. Logan looks like Luke and Luella looks like me, but she’s petite and Logan is long. You can tell one is a girl and one is a boy”.

Frankie delivered Luella and Logan at the end of May by elective C-section at 37 weeks. Luke revealed that he cut the twins’ umbilical cords once they were born.