TOWIE’s Frankie Essex opens up about her worries as a new mum

Being a new mum can be a really challenging journey at times, and this is something that Frankie Essex is beginning to experience.

Earlier this year, the former The Only Way Is Essex star welcomed twins Logan and Luella to the world with her partner, Luke Luv. Frankie has now written a parenting column for OK!, detailing all aspects of life with her two children.

In her column, the 34-year-old admitted that it has taken her a while to become assured with taking the twins out and about on her own. She revealed that she was hesitant at times to leave the house with the twins and without Luke. However, Frankie is slowly growing in confidence and is taking things day by day.

“I’m definitely starting to feel more confident to take the babies out on my own,” she wrote. “One thing that gets me is putting the pram in the boot. On my own, I get a bit flustered, but I did it alright when I went out with the girls.”

Frankie also wrote candidly about her feelings of ‘mum guilt’, which she has been finding particularly difficult because she has newborn twins. "I’ve definitely become more anxious since having the twins. For example, Logan’s been sick three times this morning and I’ve been making sure he’s okay, but then I feel like I’m leaving Luella out,” she continued. “She’s alright just lying there happy as Larry, but when there's one that takes up a lot of time then you feel bad on the other one. You feel like you’re not giving the other one as much attention, then that makes you feel bad.”

Frankie concluded her column on a lighthearted note by discussing her plans for her upcoming birthday this month. “With the other girls, we’ll go out and have a drink, which will be my first kind of night out since having the babies,” she penned excitedly.

“I won’t be getting drunk like I used to though, I’d be too scared for the hangover the next day with two babies. I don’t think I’m ready for that! I’ve seen Luke like it, and it’s made me think twice about doing shots…”, Frankie joked.

We're excited to hear more from the new mum!