TOWIE’s Dan Edgar speaks out following split from Amber Turner

Dan Edgar has opened up about his break-up from Amber Turner.

The Only Way is Essex stars revealed they were going their separate ways back in May after being in a relationship for five years.

Speaking out about why the couple decided to call it a day, Dan, who has since moved in with TOWIE’s James ‘Arg’ Argent following the break-up, revealed everything ‘wasn’t always rosy behind the scenes’ of their romance.

While chatting to OK!, Dan admitted, “There have been things that haven’t been right for a long time. We tried it and at the end of the day it didn’t work”.

“There were a lot of changes I tried to make – stuff I was making an effort with. It’s easy on the surface to look at things and think, ‘Everything looks fine’, but there was a lot going on behind the scenes”.

“There was no way forward for us. I’m 33 now, it’s not an age where you just see how it goes. Me and Amber have been together and we’ve been on and off”.

He continued, “We’ve tried things and gone through a lot of trials and tribulations over the years. In the end it just hasn’t worked. So, you move on. It’s life. It is what it is”.

Explaining how things have been between him and Amber, the 33-year-old said, “We’ve been amicable so far. I’ve moved out of the house. It’s never easy going through a break-up, especially after five years”.

“We’re at the stage now where we’re talking normally as adults about what we’re doing about it. We have the dog and we were living together – but at the end of day we haven’t got kids. We’re not married. It’s not as messy as it could be”.

“It was not always rosy behind the scenes. There was a lot of trying to make things work. It’s just not meant to be. I’m in a really good place and I’m happy. I assume she is as well. I have my swimwear range launching. I’m looking forward to moving on”.

Addressing cheating allegations, the reality star revealed, “There are always rumours. There have been rumours about me in the past. At the moment Amber has denied [it]. So, what can you say? Our relationship hasn’t come to an end because of rumours about who done what”.

“We both got to the important stage of, ‘Are you going to be the person I marry and have kids with?’. But that was not going to happen with us”.

Dan added, “You can’t waste time at this age. We both realised we weren’t happy regardless of any rumours. You can lie to yourself and keep patching things over but now I’ve come out of it and taken a step back from it. It just wasn’t right”.

Amber first announced that she and Dan’s relationship was over by posting an Instagram Story to her 851K followers that read, “I wasn't going to post anything but due to speculation and questions, I feel like I need to”.

“Yes, me and Dan have split. I honestly wish him the best for the future. Please respect our privacy at this time. Thank you”.