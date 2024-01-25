TOWIE’s Chloe Lewis reveals she suffered car crash with son Beau

Chloe Lewis has revealed that she recently got into a car accident with her young son.

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex is currently a mum-of-one to her four-year-old son Beau, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Danny Flasher.

However, in a recent social media update, Chloe has admitted that her life with her little boy has had a few setbacks.

Taking to her Instagram stories last night, the 32-year-old shared a sweet snap of herself and Beau posing together. Alongside the image, Chloe chose to get candid in a written message to her 1M followers.

“Sorry I’ve been quiet but I’ve had a poorly bubba for a week & we also had a small car crash (we are fine),” the reality star confirmed.

Choosing not to disclose the nature of Beau’s illness or the cause of her car accident, Chloe went on to state how she has been coping with the incidents.

“We have been indoors getting better & even though Beau has been poorly, I’ve loved just every minute of switching off, relaxing & being with my favourite little person,” she penned.

“Hasn’t eaten much for a few days. 9pm and wants chippys & fish fingers,” she added, noting her son’s progress.

Chloe’s turn of events have come just two months after she announced her split from Beau’s father Danny.

The couple had been together for seven years and had remained private about their relationship, after Chloe initially met the businessman in 2016.

On November 20 of last year, Chloe candidly revealed her split during an Instagram Q&A, when a fan queried if she was now a “single mama”.

“Yes I am. It's been a complicated couple of years.I'm quite private about my personal life, find it hard to deal with it all anyway let alone having everyone's opinion. But try my best to show what I can,” she replied.