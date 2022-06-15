TOWIE’s Billie Faiers announces she’s expecting baby no.3

Congratulations are in order for the former The Only Way is Essex star Billie Faiers as she has made the exciting announcement that she is pregnant with her third child.

Billie took to Instagram to share the news with her 2.5M followers. With a sweet snap of her, her husband Greg Shepherd and their two children Nelly and Arthur at the beach, she wrote the caption, “Baby number 3 we can’t wait to meet you… We are so happy and excited”. Big sis Nelly is cutely kissing Billie’s growing bump.

The family are currently enjoying a holiday in Abu Dhabi.

The news comes just a month after Billie’s sister Sam announced the birth of her third child with her partner Paul Knightley. The couple named their newest addition Edward.

Sam commented on her sister’s post writing, “Welcome to the 5 club sis. I’m so happy for you all. Another beautiful baby to join our family. The babies are gonna be so close in age, so many memories to make”.

She continued, “My prediction is a baby girl? Then we have one of each. Love you with all my heart xxx ps what I’d give for sand between my toes right now haha, enjoy your holiday with your family a tiny baby bump. Miss u all x”.

Friends of the reality television star rushed to the comments as soon as the photo was shared to congratulate Billie and Greg on their great news. Cleaning expert Mrs Hinch wrote, “Congratulations beautiful”.

“Congratulations darling, amazing news xxx”, penned former TOWIE star Kate Ferdinand. Another ex co-star, Lauren Pope, added, “Aw what gorgeous news, congratulations”.

Jessica Wright who welcomed her son Presley last month commented saying, “Congratulations lovely to all of you, so wonderful”.

Billie and Greg tied the knot in March 2019 in the Maldives surrounded by close friends and family. The two already share seven-year-old Nelly and three-year-old Arthur.