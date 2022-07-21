TOWIE star Tom Pearce announces engagement to girlfriend Rebecca Walker

Former The Only Way is Essex star Tom Pearce got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend Rebecca Walker… and she said yes!

Tom shared the exciting news to Instagram by posting a carousel of snaps of the happy couple at the Four Seasons Resort in Bali. He captioned it, “The girl said yes”, followed by a ring emoji.

In one of the pictures, Rebecca is proudly showing off her stunning ring, while another shows a heart-shaped display of flower petals with Pearce in the centre on one knee.

Walker also shared snaps from the special moment to her Instagram with the caption, “Forever has a nice RING to it”. She also showed a close-up snap of her glamorous ring that donns a glitzy rock.

The pair looked fabulous as Tom wore a smart fully black outfit and his bride-to-be sported a floor-length green silk skirt and white crop top.

Friends of the reality television star rushed to the comments to congratulate him on his engagement. Singer Pixie Lott was among the stars to send him a kind message. She penned, “Wow Tommy!!!! Amazing news congrats to you both these pics r beautiful!!”.

Many of Tom’s former TOWIE co-stars also left comments for him. Demi Sims wrote, “Congratulations tomskiiii!!!”, and her sister Chloe Sims said, “Congrats Tom”.

Liam Gatsby added, “Congrats my g”, with Georgia Kousoulous saying, “Aww congratulations”.

Tom starred on the reality TV show for three years before quitting to focus on his career, while his fiancée is a skin specialist and has started her own lash and skin businesses.