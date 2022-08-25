TOWIE star Sam Faiers gives update amid ‘intense’ family life

The Only Way is Essex star Sam Faiers has shared an update on her life as a mum-of-three with fans in her latest Q&A post.

Sam took to her Instagram Stories to answer some of the burning questions her fans had for her. Sharing new family photos along with her answers to her 2.5M followers, the 31-year-old revealed the summer holidays have been ‘chaotic’ while trying to keep her three children entertained.

She penned, “The summer holidays have been a little chaotic. Looking forward to a bit of a routine when the kids go back to school in a couple of weeks. The juggle has been intense”.

Credit: Instagram

When answering a question about her newest addition, Edward, she revealed, “My little cutie is 14 weeks this Friday. Time goes so fast. I just love him so much. He’s such a smiley baby”.

Faiers went on to explain that recently it’s been hard with baby Edward. “The last few days have been so tough though. He has been showing signs of teething so we’ve had a few restless nights. Sore nips, back ache and sleep deprived. Who’s with me?”.

The reality TV star continued to answer fans’ questions, explaining to one follower that parents shouldn’t feel pressured into sending their little ones to preschool before primary school.

“It seems to be controversial if you don’t send your children to nursery before school. I’ve never understood this. I feel as parents it should be our own choice and nobody else should make you feel pressured”.

After answering more questions, Sam shared a snap of her daughter to Instagram, proudly announcing that she will be starting reception soon. She wrote, “My girl. She’s got two brothers now to always look out for her & protect her. Although this little lady is one tough cookie. Only a couple of weeks until she starts reception”.

Sam and her long-term partner, Paul Knightley, share three young children together, six-year-old Paul, four-year-old Rosie and Edward, whom they welcomed into the world in May of this year.