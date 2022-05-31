TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh welcomes baby #2 with Ryan Thomas

Congratulations is in order for The Only Way is Essex star Lucy Mecklenburgh and her fiancé Ryan Thomas as she announces the birth of her second child and it's a girl!

Lucy has taken to Instagram to share an adorable snap of her new bundle of joy. In the black and white snap, the baby's hand can be seen covering her face. She has a blanket behind her that reads 'Baby Thomas', so we have no indication as to what the tot's first name is yet.

Lucy left a simple pink heart emoji in the caption. The reality television star also shared the photo to her Instagram stories with the caption, "She's here".

Friends of the star rushed to the comments to share their excited congratulatory messages with Lucy. Many of them were her co-stars from The Only Way is Essex.

Jess Wright wrote, "Congratulations lovely". Billie Faiers penned, "Awww congratulations darling. Lots of love to you all xxx".

"Aww congratulations bub", added TOWIE's Georgia Kousoulou, with Chloe Lewis saying, "Ohh congratulations Luc! She's here".

Lucy and Coronation Street star Ryan, known for his role as Jason Grimshaw, announced they were expecting their second baby back in November 2021. The pair then revealed in February that they were having a girl.

Ryan has been taking part in The Games, a competition that includes Olympic-style sports challenges. When talking about being on the show, the 37-year-old admitted that he feared Lucy would go into labour while he was filming, as he described the birth as “imminent” and will “be happening any time soon”.

Luckily, Ryan has finished filming and Lucy ended up going passed her expected due date so he didn't have to worry about leaving the show.

The happy couple already share a son, Roman (2), who was born during lockdown in March 2020 and is sure to make the best big brother to his new little sister.

Ryan (37) is also father to 13-year-old Scarlett whom he shares with Tina O'Brien.