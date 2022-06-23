TOWIE star Lauren Pope shares exciting milestone for newborn daughter

Former The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Pope has shared an important and exciting milestone for her newborn daughter Leni.

The 39-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share with her 1.1M followers that she got her new arrival Leni registered so she ‘officially exists’.

With a short clip of Lauren feeding Leni and her toddler Raine sitting beside her watching TV she wrote, “Managed to get the both of them out of the house today! We took Leni to get registered so now she officially exists”.

Credit: Insatgram

The mum-of-two continued, “I had to drive into London, I don’t think I ever drove slower in my life, I now have double the precious cargo in the back!”.

She closed off by saying, “Back home again to let Raine watch more TV & eat whatever snacks she wants”.

Lauren has spoken on her Instagram stories earlier in the week about trying to get both daughters out of the house together but it didn't go as successfully as this trip seemed to.

Luckily, Pope managed to drive the girls into the city and register little Leni, which is not easy to do with a toddler and newborn!

Lauren announced the birth of Leni over the weekend with a sweet snap of the newborn in a sleep nest and her big sister holding her hand. Pope captioned the post, “Sisters. Welcome to the world our beautiful little Leni Star”.

Before Leni was born, Lauren opened up about needing an ECV procedure as the tot was in the breech position. Luckily, the procedure worked and Leni was born the week after.

The reality television star welcomed her bundle of joy into the world with her millionaire boyfriend Tony Keterman. The couple already have another daughter named Raine, who was born in July 2020.