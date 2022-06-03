TOWIE star Lauren Pope gives baby update as she ‘sits & waits’ for their arrival

Former The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Pope has given fans an update on her baby's arrival.

The 39-year-old told her Instagram followers that her baby was in the breech position a few days ago, and said she was considering getting a procedure called an ECV (external cephalic version), which turns the baby while they are still in the womb.

Lauren has taken to her Instagram stories this morning to tell fans that she got the procedure done and it was successful.

Credit: Instagram

With a video of her in a hospital bed showing her bump with bands and monitors on it she wrote, “To my fellow breech mummas… I had my ECV procedure a couple of days ago and it worked! Baby is now head down & I am so relieved! There is a small chance they can turn back before you go into labour but I’m going to stay positive & hope for the best”.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it, it isn’t the most pleasant experience BUT if you deep breathe through it and try to zone out it is over before you know it, I think in total it was around 3/4 minutes”.

She continued, “You and baby need to be monitored before and after to make sure all is ok so in total I was there for a couple of hours. Also had a blood test booked the same day so I left feeling well and truly poked and prodded lol but totally worth it!”.

“That evening and since my stomach has felt quite sore, almost like I’ve been punched but it’s totally bearable”.

“So for anyone else in the same boat I hope you see this and it helps to ease your anxieties, I felt pretty anxious in the lead up to it! Now just need to sit and wait for when they feel ready to make an arrival”.

Pope kindly went on to offer to answer any questions her followers may have about her experience with the ECV.

The reality television star welcomed her first child, Raine Anais, with boyfriend Tony Keterman in July 2020. Lauren revealed the couple were expecting a second child together in February with a snap captioned, “Another member to add to the squad… Coming soon”.