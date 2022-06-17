TOWIE star Frankie Essex shares adorable first snap of twins

The Only Way is Essex star Frankie Essex has shared the first snap of her newborn twins since their birth three weeks ago and we're obsessed with how lovely the picture is of her new son and daughter.

Taking to Instagram, the reality television star posted the sweetest black and white photo of the twins’ feet together poking out from a blanket alongside the caption, “Three weeks of loving you”.

She then tagged the Instagram page @little_love_twins that her boyfriend Luke Love runs, which is dedicated to their new bundles of joy. The page only has a few posts but shares a glimpse into their pregnancy journey from sharing the news they were expecting twins with friends, to a sneak peek into what the nursery looks like.

Frankie’s The Only Way is Essex’s co-stars headed to the comments to share messages through the use of emojis for the mum-of-two. Harry Derbidge commented lots of heart emojis, while Frankie’s cousins from the show Chloe Sims and Frankie Sims left lots of heart-eye emojis.

Fans of the 34-year-old wasted no time in rushing to the comments to share how much they loved the latest snap. One fan penned, “So cute congratulations”.

A second wrote, “Fantastic picture xx”, while a third added, “So beautiful… well done girl”.

Frankie announced the news on June 1 that the tots had arrived with a lovely black and white snap of her boyfriend of three years, Luke Love, carrying them out of the hospital in their carseats. She captioned the photo, “Double the love. Our baby bears have arrived”, followed by blue and pink heart emojis.

The pair knew they were having one boy and one girl as they had a lavish gender reveal party in March of this year. They broke the news of the twins' genders by letting off blue and pink fireworks into the sky.