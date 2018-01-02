Topless reveller retaliates against man who groped her at festival

A 20-year-old woman, who decided to go topless at the Rhythm & Vines Festival in New Zealand this week, has found herself the subject of debate after she punched a man who groped her.

The incident, which was captured on film, saw Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller making her way through the crowds at the New Year's Eve festival when she was chased by a man who then appeared to grope her.

Madeline and her friend Kiri-Ann Hatfield immediately retaliated by following the man back to where he sat with a group of friends before hitting him repeatedly.

Worryingly, some members of the public who have viewed the footage placed blame at Madeline's door by suggesting her decision to go topless resulted in the altercation, with one YouTuber asking: "Wtf do you expect going topless to a drunken festival﻿?"

Responding to that particular narrative, Madeline told The Daily Mail that her decision to go topless did not justify the man's actions.

"A human’s body is their own, and nobody has a right to touch you without your consent, regardless of what they’re wearing or the lack thereof," she argued.

“He grabbed my breast. I hit him. There was a lot of built up anger coming from harassment throughout the day. This happens everywhere, not just New Zealand," she added.

"I stand by my actions and hope that I’ve inspired women to feel comfortable in their bodies, no matter how they look, and to stick up for themselves when anybody says otherwise, or tries to deny you the right to protect your own body."