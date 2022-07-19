Top Gun: Meverick’s Jay Ellis ties the knot in lavish Italian wedding

Congratulations are in order for Top Gun: Maverick star Jay Ellis as he ties the knot with his fiancé Nina Senicar in Italy.

The 40-year-old shared the happy news to Instagram with a snap of him and his beautiful bride walking hand-in-hand in their wedding attire.

Jay looked dapper in a deep red suit with a matching bow tie and velvet shoes. Nina’s elegant gown was designed by Dolce & Gabbana. The strapless dress with a fitted bodice had a thigh-high split and a beautiful full skirt.

Ellis captioned his post, “July 9th, 2022… Per sempre”, which translates to ‘forever’. Nina also shared the same photo and caption to her Instagram account.

Friends of the acting couple congratulated them in the comment section with influencer Maja Malnar penning, “Omg congratulations gorgeous”.

Comedian Travon Free wrote, “Stunning”, while actor and musician Panos Vlahos added, “Congratulations guys! You are amazing”.

The newlyweds spoke to Vogue about their big day and shared details of planning the big event. “We always knew we wanted to get married in Italy because going there was the first trip we ever took together”.

When Jay and Nina had found the perfect location, Villa Mangiacane, Covid-19 affected their wedding plans. “At the time, Italy was one of the hardest hit areas in the world, on a strict lockdown and closed to tourists. Like everyone else in the world, we weren’t sure how widespread it would be or how long any of it would last, so we had to cancel everything”.

“As the world slowly started to open up in 2021, we had a family loss that caused us to be away from home for about eight ot nine months which resulted in our having to change our plans again”.

The couple eventually were able to decide on marrying on July 9, 2022, but because the actors were so busy they only had a few days free together to travel to Italy to organise the important parts of their big day.

“Since both of our work schedules are so crazy we had only one weekend, 72 hours, in March when we could travel to Italy to taste food, see flowers, linens, cutlery, plates and glassware in person”.

The pair got hitched at sunset and had their two-year-old daughter Nora as flower girl. Nina walked down the aisle to Frank Ocean’s Thinkin Bout You to marry her fiancé who proposed in 2019 after the pair had been together since 2015.