Tonight’s Late Late Show will determine Ireland’s Eurovision rep

Calling all Eurovision lovers!

Tonight’s Late Late Show will be a Eurosong Special as six hopefuls will battle it out to represent Ireland for the 68th Eurovision Song Contest.

This year’s Eurovision will take place in Malmö, Sweden in May, following Sweden’s win in 2023 with Loreen singing Tattoo.

During tonight’s Late Late Show, viewers at home will be able to cast their vote for their favourite song to help decide who of the six singers will represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Credit: Andres Poveda

The winner of tonight’s Eurosong will perform at the Eurovision Song Contest in front of an audience of over 160 million people worldwide in just a few short months.

The acts competing in the Eurosong this evening are Erica-Cody singing Love Me Like I Do, AILSHA with Go Tobann, JyellowL (AKA Jean-Luc Uddoh) performing Judas, Isabella Kearney singing Let Me Be The Fire, Bambie Thug performing Doomsday Blue and Next in Line with Love Like Us.

Host of The Late Late Show Eurosong Special, Patrick Kielty, revealed, “I am really looking forward to hosting my first Late Late Eurosong party this Friday. Like so many people, I’m part of the generation who cheered on Ireland when we became the high kings and queens of Eurovision”.

Credit: The Late Late Show Instagram

“It would be amazing to think that one of our six acts this year might be able to go to Sweden and bring back the glory days. Here’s to us picking a Eurovision winner on Friday night!”, Kielty admitted.

Last year, RTÉ issued a callout for artists and songwriters who wished to compete to represent Ireland for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

After hundreds of entries were received, the above artists were selected to battle it out in the Late Late Eurosong Special tonight, where they will be performing live.

The Late Late Eurosong Special airs tonight, Friday, January 26, 9.35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

Feature image credit: Andres Poveda