Tommy Fury speaks out about ‘hard times’ after Molly-Mae split

Tommy Fury has been speaking out about his split from Molly-Mae Hague.

The former Love Island stars, who share daughter Bambi together, shocked the public when they announced they were going their separate ways in August.

Now, Tommy has addressed the break-up while sharing an insight into his new book Lightning Can Strike Twice: My Life as a Fury.

During an interview with Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on This Morning, Tommy was asked how he’s been dealing with his and Molly’s very public split.

The boxer explained, “I’m feeling okay, feeling good. I mean obviously it doesn't take a genius to work out, it’s been tough for me”.

“It’s been very hard times, but you know, at the end of the day, I’ve just been knuckling down into my training and taking my daughter to ballet, swimming, and whatever else, we do messy play. So, just been keeping myself busy and of course, the book”.

Sharing his thoughts on the negativity surrounding the break-up and rumours circulating that he cheated on Molly-Mae, Tommy revealed, “There's been a lot of critics out there, and there will be critics out there until the day I die”.

“Everyone will point the finger when there's a bandwagon to jump on. But at the end of the day, out of respect to Molly, and out of respect to myself and our relationship, to us, I'm going to let us deal with that in private, as much as we can”.

“Like I say, I’m going to leave all that stuff for me and Molly to work through because at the end of the day, a lot of stuff has been put out there. The whole world has seen what we’ve been going through for the past month, two months, however long it’s been”.

The 25-year-old stated that he added an extra chapter to his book so he could open up about the impact the last few months have had on him.

“In the book, I added a last chapter in there and what I did was talk about all my feelings leading up and how I felt during this time. It’s all in the book”.

“I felt freely in the book to speak so that’s why I added the last chapter to keep everybody up to date and in there, I’ve talked about my feelings over the last two months and it has been tough but you can read about it all in there”.

Tommy also made a point of stating, “Me and Molly and Bambi are a family. We’re a family unit, and we're going to tackle this in private”.

When asked if he would like to reconnect with Molly, Tommy admitted, “Yeah. Like I say, it's my family and I love them until the day I die”.