Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey posts heartfelt tribute for his birthday

Wife of the late Tom Parker, Kelsey Parker, has shared a heartfelt tribute earlier today, August 4, on what would have been his 34th birthday.

The Wanted singer tragically passed away in March of this year after battling with brain cancer.

Kelsey has taken to Instagram to wish her husband a happy birthday by sharing a video of students from her performing arts school singing This is Me from The Greatest Showman while on a train.

The mum-of-two captioned the sweet video, “Thanks for lovely messages around Tom’s birthday. Not going to lie, it started as a really tough day, feeling pretty fed up with the world but thankfully this lovely lot have lifted my spirits”.

“@k2kstars trip to see 101 Dalmatian’s at Regent’s Park, how can their voices not fill you with a bit of joy”.

She continued, “Happy Birthday up there my love, miss you more and more each day. I know you will be proud of me and your babies”.

Many of Kelsey’s followers commented on the post, telling her that they were thinking of her and her family.

One follower wrote, “Been thinking of you so much today kelsey. Sending you so so much extra love, he really would be so incredibly proud of you every day, he’s always be by yours and the babies’ sides”.

“He would be so proud Kelsey! Keep doing what you are doing darling, hes still beside you even though you can’t see him”, penned a second follower.

A third added, “Your strength is admirable Kelsey, he definitely would be so proud of you and how well you’ve carried on”.

Tom sadly passed away in March after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020. He was a loving dad to two children, three-year-old Aurelia and one-year-old Bodhi. Last month marked Tom and Kelsey’s four year wedding anniversary.