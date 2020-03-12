Tom Hanks shares update with fans following Covid-19 diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with Covid-19. The actor confirmed he news on his Instagram account late last night, but stressed that we need to remain calm. He explained that he was feeling tired, like he had a cold, as did his wife Rita so they decided to get tested for Coronavirus to be safe.

He wrote: "Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

The Sully star added: "We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx."