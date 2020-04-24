Tom Hanks pens adorable letter to young boy called Corona

Tom Hanks has proved, yet again, that he has a heart of gold. The actor, who has now fully recovered from Covid-19, received a heartbreaking letter from a young boy called Corona. The youngster was being bullied over his name and reached out to the Toy Story star for support.

He explained to Hanks that his classmates were calling him "coronavirus," which made him feel really upset.

There's no doubt the eight-year-old Australian was stunned when Hanks sent a letter back. He even gifted him a typewriter!

Hanks letter read: "Dear Friend Corona,

"Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful! Thank you for being such a good friend- friends make their friends feel good when they are down.

"I saw you on TV, even though I was back in the USA already- and all healthy. Even though I was no longer sick, getting your letter made me feel even better. You know, you are the only person I've ever known to have the name Corona- like the ring around the sun, a crown.

"I thought this typewriter would suit you. I had taken it to the Gold Coast, and now, it is back- with you. Ask a grown up how it workers. And use it to write me back.

"P.S. You got a friend in me! Thanks again, T."

.@tomhanks has written a heart-felt letter to a young Helensvale boy named Corona. The 8-year-old was being bullied at school and decided to write to the Hollywood superstar and his wife @RitaWilson, after they were diagnosed with Coronavirus. https://t.co/6l2nzFJNn5 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/H02WF2dRCx — 7NEWS Gold Coast (@7NewsGoldCoast) April 23, 2020

Hanks is officially our new hero.