Tom Hanks opens up about what it was like to have Covid-19

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have now fully recovered from coronavirus since contracting it in Australia last month.

Hanks has given a new update on their experience of the coronavirus, stressing that his wife suffered far more than he did.

The Sully actor told National Defense Radio Show that Rita’s symptoms were extreme compared to his body aches and fatigue.

Her symptoms included a high fever and severe nausea, which wasn’t helped by an anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

“Rita went through a tougher time than I did. She had a much higher fever and she had some other symptoms. She lost her sense of taste and smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks."

He added: “She was so nauseous she had to crawl on the floor from the bed to the facilities and it lasted a while."

Hanks explained that after trying to exercise for a few minutes, he felt completely wiped out, “I laid down in my hospital bed and just slept.”

When he told the nurse how he felt, they commented: "She looked at me through her glasses like she was talking to the dumbest human being. And she said, 'You have COVID-19.' "

After two weeks in isolation in Australia, Hanks was allowed to return home to America with Rita.