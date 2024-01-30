Tom Fletcher honours wife Giovanna with sweet birthday tribute

Tom Fletcher is celebrating his wife Giovanna.

The McFly singer has honoured Giovanna with a heartwarming tribute on social media for a very special reason- her birthday!

As the former I’m a Celebrity…. Get Me Out of Here winner turns 39 years old, Tom decided to share his love for his wife online.

Sweetly describing her as an ‘unbelievable force of goodness’, the Year 3000 singer unveiled lovely photos to mark the occasion.

Tom took to Instagram to post a collection of photos of him and Giovanna enjoying her birthday together to his 2M followers.

The snaps show the couple spending time at the beach as the sun began to set and also gave a glimpse at Giovanna’s pink, white and gold birthday cake.

In the caption of the post, Tom wrote, “Happy birthday to this incredible human”.

“Anyone lucky enough to have met @mrsgifletcher will know what an unbelievable force of goodness she is and what positivity she brings to life every day”.

Fletcher closed off by adding, “Happy birthday, honey. Love you. X”.

Many fans, friends and famous faces headed to the comments to wish the author well on her birthday.

Celebrity Juice star Fearne Cotton wrote, “Shes an angel. Happy birthday Gi. Love the Woods xxx

“Happy birthday Gi!! Wishing you a magical day and year ahead!! Xxx”, penned This Morning baker Juliet Sear.

Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite added, “Happy birthday lovely lady”.

Giovanna shared her husband’s moving tribute to her on her own Instagram Stories and admitted, “‘Force of goodness’ might be the nicest thing @tomfletcher has ever said about me!!”.

Tom and Giovanna first met at the age of just 13 while at school together. The pair went on to tie the knot in 2012.

They welcomed their first child, Buzz, into the world in 2014, before having Buddy in 2016 and Max in 2018.