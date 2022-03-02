Today FM launches The Big Busk to raise funds for Focus Ireland.

Focus Ireland and Today FM are calling on members of the public to polish up the piano, dig out the drums and stretch those vocal cords for The Big Busk for Focus Ireland and raise vital funds to end homelessness in Ireland.

The Big Busk for Focus Ireland was launched today by Today FM presenters (Ian Dempsey, Pamela Joyce and Ray Foley) and aims to raise €250,000 for Focus Ireland, which supports families in Ireland affected by homelessness.

With 8,914 people currently without a home in Ireland, getting involved in the fight against homelessness is more important than ever. In the last six months, two children became homeless every day. Today, there are nearly 2,500 children living in emergency accommodation across Ireland.

People across the country are being asked to get involved in The Big Busk for Focus Ireland by joining in their local Focus Ireland-organised Big Busk event in Dublin, Cork or Limerick, or by organising their own event in their community. Whether it’s singing in the school playground, playing piano in the office or getting the guitar out on the GAA pitch, this fundraising event is easy – all you need is a tune and an audience. Those looking to get involved and sign up to hold a busking event on Friday March 11th can go to Todayfm.com/busk for more information.

Today FM will also be holding special events throughout the day on Friday March 11th, including live performances from well-known Irish musicians to help drive donations for this very special cause – details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Pat Dennigan, Focus Ireland CEO said: “With the number of families without a home on the rise, we want communities and individuals across the country to get involved in the fight against homelessness. The Big Busk for Focus Ireland will unite the country through music and performance to raise vital funds for homeless services across the country. We urge everyone to join us on Friday 11th March and help us reach our fundraising goal of €250,000.”

To register to take part in ‘The Big Busk’ and for more information go to TodayFM.com/busk