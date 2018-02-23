WOW! This Toblerone cheesecake is what dreams are made of
If, like us, you have been good all week (or kinda), you will feel like it is time for a well-deserved treat.
Made with a healthy amount of one of our favourite chocolate bar, this cheesecake is pure indulgence and happens to be quite easy to make. The worst part is that once it is all done, you have to let it sit in the fridge overnight (that's in theory, we only managed to wait for 3 hours…).
Toblerone cheesecake
INGREDIENTS
For the base
- 400g bourbon cream biscuits
- 150g butter, melted
For the filling
- 400g soft cheese
- 100g caster sugar
- 500ml cream, lightly whipped
- 300g Toblerone, melted
For the topping
- Toblerone chocolate, roughly chopped
METHOD
Line the bottom of a 23cm cheesecake tin with parchment paper.
Place the biscuits in a food processor and pulse until it turns into fine crumbs. Add the melted butter and pulse. Transfer the mixture into the tin and press it down into an even layer. Refrigerate.
Whip the soft cheese, melted Toblerone and the sugar until smooth. Fold in the whipped cream and pour the mixture over the biscuit base. Refrigerate overnight.
To decorate, top with chopped Toblerone.