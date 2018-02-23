WOW! This Toblerone cheesecake is what dreams are made of

If, like us, you have been good all week (or kinda), you will feel like it is time for a well-deserved treat.

Made with a healthy amount of one of our favourite chocolate bar, this cheesecake is pure indulgence and happens to be quite easy to make. The worst part is that once it is all done, you have to let it sit in the fridge overnight (that's in theory, we only managed to wait for 3 hours…).

Toblerone cheesecake

INGREDIENTS

For the base

400g bourbon cream biscuits

150g butter, melted

For the filling

400g soft cheese

100g caster sugar

500ml cream, lightly whipped

300g Toblerone, melted

For the topping

Toblerone chocolate, roughly chopped

METHOD

Line the bottom of a 23cm cheesecake tin with parchment paper.

Place the biscuits in a food processor and pulse until it turns into fine crumbs. Add the melted butter and pulse. Transfer the mixture into the tin and press it down into an even layer. Refrigerate.

Whip the soft cheese, melted Toblerone and the sugar until smooth. Fold in the whipped cream and pour the mixture over the biscuit base. Refrigerate overnight.

To decorate, top with chopped Toblerone.

