This fab Irish hotel was crowned one of the best in the world

If you need to escape the realities of everyday life then this hotel in Limerick is perfect for you, that’s if you have a few hundred euros lying around.

Conde Nast Traveler’s Hot List has crowned Adare Manor in Co. Limerick as one of the best new hotels on the planet.

A post shared by Adare Manor Hotel (@theadaremanor) on Mar 11, 2018 at 3:02am PDT

The 19th-century manor estate sits alongside the finest hotels in Paris, Sweden, London and Spain on the ‘Hot List’.

The newly refurbished hotel features The Oak Room fine-dining restaurant and the Tom Fazio reconstructed new golf course.

The Traveler’s Hot List praised the Irish hotel, describing it as a mix of old and new.

They shared, “It's barely 30 minutes from Shannon Airport, making it one of the closest country manors you can reach on seasonal, nonstop flights from the U.S. It's an easy two-hour drive from Dublin in winter.”

Adare Manor has an old-school vibe, with “fanciful gargoyles, genuinely warm staff, grand and intimate spaces.”

Congratulations to @theadaremanor on being listed in @CNTraveler #HotList2018 as one of the Best New Hotels in Europe. With beautiful architecture, grand rooms and idyllic surroundings, it is easy to see why: https://t.co/2wl2iPsWuE pic.twitter.com/CAJSd6k0AX — Tourism Ireland PR (@media_ireland) May 2, 2018

It also has “super-comfortable rooms [that] make it somewhere uniquely and unabashedly the Ireland of now."

You may need to crack open the piggy bank if you want to stay at this glorious hotel with a classic room costing €500.

A post shared by Adare Manor Hotel (@theadaremanor) on Mar 24, 2018 at 1:32pm PDT

If you really want to go all out you can splash out on the Dunraven Staterooms for €1450.

We think it’s time to do the lotto so we can stay at the stunning Adare Manor.