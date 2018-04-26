This snazzy new Dublin cocktail bar has amazing history behind it

Located on 43 Aungier St, The Lucky Duck is a protected structure of architectural, historical and archaeological significance.

The building has been vacant for over 20 years, and now luck is on her side! This iconic building has been given a chance to shine, and to bring back to life an important feature of Dublin’s streetscape.

The Lucky Duck opens this Friday at 5pm, and we'll be there with bells on.

But now, for the fun and really interesting history element to this groovy new watering hole…

The original building was plotted in 1756 as part of the Aungier Estate, owned by the esteemed Francis Aungier, Earl of Longford. Today’s Victorian red brick building dates from 1837.

After a year of careful restoration, the building now has everything that we would want to see in a bar and restaurant — super-comfortable and beautiful surroundings, a relaxed, warm and welcoming service, a delicious dinner menu, perfect cocktails using fresh ingredients and a thirst quenching selection of beers.

We're PARCHED at the thought.

The Lucky Duck will offer proper pints, excellent cocktails and fresh, seasonal and modern food… what's not to love?

Entering the Ground Floor, through the original entrance columns, you will be welcomed into a traditional Victorian style pub, complete with a large and light filled snug to the front, a long, copper-topped antique bar, and a terrace area to the rear.

The pub walls are lined with archived streetscape photographs – take a visual tour of Dublin as it used to be.

It will be airy and drenched with light, courtesy of the huge sash windows, which can be fully opened in the summer (assuming it's not BALTIC).

One of the focal points of this downstairs bar is the magnificent antique back bar, which is over 100 years old. We’ve added new to old, by installing unobtrusive power outlets on the customer’s side of the bar, so you can charge up while sipping on a pint at the copper topped bar.

Guinness lovers, rejoice! They've got one of the shortest lines in Dublin, which promises the perfect pint of stout.

Peckish? Pair your pint with one of The Lucky Duck’s golden, melty toasties.

Choose from the forever classic Honey Glazed Ham & Cheese, the veggie Grilled Mediterranean Vegetables & Brie, or the hearty Roast Beef & Red Onion Jam. *Drooling*

The three floors above will share a completely different aesthetic, think exquisite and luxurious decor, yet cosy and relaxing. With a rich palette of colours, velvet banquette seating, fabulous light fixtures and amazing views up Aungier St through big sash windows, it’s a perfect spot to relax and watch the world go by.

Trust us, you'll want to move in.

The Reilly Room, on the first floor, is an intimate room at the front of the building, complete with a small cocktail bar and an open fire, perfect for those cool winter nights.

Venture up the original restored staircase to The Digges Room, which will play host to a cocktail bar and seating for up to 25 (perfect party spot).

Up just a few more steps and you’ll enter Clarke’s Bar. The large cosy snug in this room surrounds the original fireplace, and comes complete with a hatch into the adjoining bar. Let our expert bartenders serve you directly into your snug, no need to move!

The three upper floors will be open from 5pm seven days a week.

The cocktail menu, created under the expertise of Paddy Noir, is centred on great produce, bold flavours, and simplicity. There is a focus on closed-loop cocktails, meaning less waste and more taste. If it’s a straight-up drink you’re after, we have plenty of those, too.

Food takes centre stage across the three upstairs floors, with a menu of quality, seasonal ingredients. Head Chef Stephen Ryan celebrates traditional Irish fare with a modern twist.

Dishes include Kerry Hill Lamb Shoulder, Sprouting Broccoli, Black Olive, Salsa Verde / Curried Crab, Cucumber, Apple, Poppadum / Baked Brie, Hazelnut, Grape Relish.

Those with a sweet tooth won’t want to miss dessert, with delights like Banana Custard, Dates, Honeycomb, Lemon & Blueberry Eton Mess, Fig Ice Cream / Dark Chocolate & Salted Caramel Tart, Coconut Sorbet.

In the course of the restoration, some fantastic objects and features have been uncovered, and retained, from the entrance columns to the brickwork to the hidden shopfront.

This beautiful landmark building has been painstakingly restored over the last year to create a laid back neighbourhood bar and restaurant, bringing back an important piece of our city’s forgotten history.