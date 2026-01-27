This skincare duo will give you the glow you’ve been chasing

If you're rolling into February with skin that's looking a bit tired, a bit dull, a bit "yeah I know I should drink more water"… well, same. But here's the thing: Valentine's Day is coming up, and while we're not saying you need a romantic gesture to justify treating your skin right, it does make for a pretty excellent excuse to invest in something that'll actually make a difference.

Skingredients has put together what they're calling the ultimate skincare match: two serums that work together like a perfectly balanced duo. One hydrates and plumps. The other renews and brightens. Together? They're the kind of routine that makes you look in the mirror and think "oh hello, where've you been?"

The hydration hero

First up is Skin Veg Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum (RRP €55), which is basically a big drink of water for your face but make it fancy. It's packed with fruit and veg extracts (your skin's version of getting your five a day in), and the star ingredient is low molecular hyaluronic acid. That's the stuff that pulls moisture into your skin and keeps it there, giving you that plump, bouncy glow we're all chasing.

Skin Veg Hydrating + Brightening Pre-Serum, a plant-powered skincare boost.

But it doesn't stop there. There's also a pro-collagen peptide to help soften fine lines, plus a gentle polyhydroxy acid (PHA) that refines texture without being harsh. Think of it as the serum that preps your skin to actually absorb everything else you're about to layer on top. It's won awards for a reason.

The glow-up gamechanger

Then there's Skin Protein Anti-Ageing Retinoid Serum (RRP €55) and if you've been intimidated by retinoids in the past, this one's designed to be gentle enough for daily use. It's lightweight, creamy, hydrating, and you can slather it everywhere: face, eyes, neck, chest. No faffing about with different products for different zones.

Skin Protein serum promises smoother, tighter and brighter skin.

The hero ingredient here is retinyl palmitate, a form of vitamin A that supports cell renewal and helps your skin look fresher and more even over time. It's paired with beta carotene (another vitamin A precursor), plus vitamins C and E for antioxidant protection. There's also rooibos and green tea extracts thrown in for good measure, because why not give your skin all the backup it can get?

Why they work so well together

Here's the clever bit: these two serums aren't just nice products that happen to sit next to each other on your shelf. They're designed to complement each other. Skin Veg floods your skin with moisture and preps it beautifully, while Skin Protein gets to work on renewal and brightness. One gives you instant results (hello, plump glowy skin), the other delivers long-term transformation.

It's the skincare equivalent of having your life together but also being spontaneous and fun. Balance, basically.

If you want both in one go, Skingredients has them bundled together as the Serum Squad (RRP €116.50) , which also includes their Cleanse Off Mitt. The set is available now from skingredients.com and Skingredients stockists nationwide. Whether you're treating yourself this Valentine's or just finally committing to a routine that actually works, this is the kind of match worth making.

Because the best love story? The one where you fall back in love with your own skin.