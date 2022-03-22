This Morning’s Dr Sara shares heartfelt tribute to mum with Alzheimer’s

By Tara Mahon

This Morning’s Dr Sara opens up about her mum’s battle with Alzheimer’s and shares a tear-jerking message about her.

“My mum has severe Alzheimer’s. She’s not been OK for quite a few years,” Sara candidly revealed when speaking to OK! Magazine.

Sara says she plans to celebrate Mother’s Day this year “but I suppose it’s more we celebrate her rather than with her. I think it’s important to carry that on because she’s made me everything I am”.

Dr Sara also describes her mother as a “kind, loving, good woman”.

A mum herself, the This Morning doctor goes on to say that she hopes to celebrate her own Mother’s Day by enjoying a lie-in and having breakfast cooked for her by husband Rupert Walker. “I have reminded Rupert so I can only hope I’ll get a pancake for breakfast”.

The 37-year-old is mum to baby Harris, whom she gave birth to in her bath during lockdown without the help of a midwife. He is turning two in May and is as cute as a button.

Sara has strong opinions on how important it is for Harris to have a good relationship with his grandmother and have memories with her to cherish forever.

“We visit her a lot and Harris holds her hand, strokes her head, and sits with her when she sleeps. I think those are really important things that I want him to remember”.

We hope Sara and her mum have a wonderful Mother’s Day this year.