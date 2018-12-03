This Love Island star claps back at haters over nose job criticism

Love Island contestant Kendall Rae Knight has taken to Instagram to defend her decision to have a nose job.

The model flew to Turkey to have the procedure done by Elite Cosmetic Surgery.

After tabloids picked up on her nose job, she began to receive criticism for promoting plastic surgery – and she posted to her Insta feed to defend herself.

'Your damned if you do, your damned if you don’t..so do what makes you content in life because at the end of the day, your inner happiness is all that matters' she wrote.

'So last week it came out in the press that I’ve had a bump removed from my nose a few of months ago (not a couple of weeks ago). I’ve never denied this or done this in secret as all my close friends and family had known I was planning on doing this for years and they saw me through it all.'

'I have had so many questions about it so thought I would answer these and put up a few stories about my little nose journey and why I wanted it doing. Firstly I would like to say I did this for personal reasons only as I haven’t been happy with my nose for many years now, along with the fact I struggled to breath through my left nostril so decided to go ahead with the procedure. This is not a decision I made lightly or quickly and want to stress I am not trying to glamorise cosmetic surgery as I have never had any form of surgery before!!!'

'I just wanted to share this as I’m not hiding the fact I’ve had it done as I’m a very open and honest person. I wanted to keep my results very subtle, natural and successful by opening up my left nostril passage.' 'For this I did my research and decided on @elitecosmeticsurgery who gave the the most amazing care from start to finish!! Everyone in this day and age has such strong opinions on surgery so I expect both the positive and negative that will come.. but before you tell me ‘you’ve ruined your face’etc..which is the kinder of the comments haha..think about the words you’re about to use.' 'I have made this decision for myself only and if I’m honest I have never been in a happier, more content place in my life.'

Speaking on her Instagram stories, Kendall revealed that her decision was not something she undertook lightly.

The reality TV star said that she had wanted a nose job since she was 16 years of age, and that it was an insecurity of hers.