‘This isn’t the end’: Kellan Lutz’s wife Brittany on tragic miscarriage

Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany suffered the most unthinkable loss earlier this month. The couple revealed Brittany had suffered a miscarriage at six months. They were expecting their first child together. The harrowing loss is something we can’t even begin to process, but Brittany has somehow found the strength to come out and talk about it, mere weeks after losing their daughter.

Her strength is second to none and we’re sure many women in similar situations felt reassured by her words.

She shared: “After tragedy or heartache it can be tempting to shut down so you don’t feel pain. Aka survival mode. But when you shut yourself off to pain, you also shut yourself off to the things that can bring you joy too. I’ve done that in the past. More than once. I can tell you from experience it takes a LOT of work to soften your heart after you’ve let it go hard. ⁣

“Throughout the last two weeks I’ve worked SO hard to remain soft. As much as I’m tired of falling apart, and want to be done finding myself crying in a ball on the floor, if I allowed myself to fall into the temptation to shut down, I know I’d be missing those special moments that have made me smile and laugh and feel happy again,” she explained.

“Today Kel and I were walking after church and I saw this sidewalk full of hearts. Instead of being numb to avoid all the things that remind me of being pregnant just two short weeks ago, I was able to see a sidewalk full of hearts as a little hug for my heart letting me know God’s got us,” Brittany continued.

“He’s not done writing my story. Like my doctor said the day I found out our sweet baby girl didn’t have a heartbeat anymore: “This isn’t the end of your story. This is just a crappy chapter, but you’re going to get through this,” she stressed.

Brittany reassured her followers: “If you’re having a crappy chapter, this isn’t the end of your story either! You’re gonna get through this. But keep your soft heart! The world needs it!”

Earlier this month, she wrote about the tragedy of losing her baby girl alongside a photo of her holding her bump.

“Baby girl,⁣ it was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months. I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks.

“I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will. You’re in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven… your mommy loves you so much.”