THIS is where Meghan Markle will give birth to Baby Sussex

It looks like the Duchess of Sussex will follow in the footsteps of Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge after all as the mum-to-be is planning on giving birth in the famous Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital.

It was previously reported that Meghan was going to give birth to her baby boy or girl at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey.

The hospital is closer to their new home Frogmore Cottage taking only half an hour to get to.

However, it looks like Meghan may have changed her mind about where she gives birth to her and Harry’s first child.

According to Hello! the former actress is set to give birth in the London hospital after all.

It is believed the staff at the hospital have been asked not to take any holidays in April, which is when Meghan’s due date is.

A standard room at the Lindo Wing costs £5,900 and deluxe rooms cost £6,275.

The package includes midwifery care, routine blood tests, nursery care, celebration afternoon tea, routine medications and dressings, meals and daily newspaper, postnatal physiotherapy and theatre fees.

Meghan is set to have at least 20 medical staff looking after her when she goes into labour.

Kate Middleton gave birth to their three children- Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George- at the Lindo Wing in St. Mary’s Hospital, London.

Prince Harry and Prince William’s mum Princess Diana also chose to give birth at St. Mary’s Hospital.