SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

This is not a DRILL! You can now buy a melted CHEESE glue gun

by

OK, try not to panic, but the gods have sent us the greatest gift of all time – and it involves melted cheese (of course).

 

Make your dreams come true with the Fondoodler, the hot glue gun for cheese.

A photo posted by Fondoodler (@fondoodler) on

The Fondoodler (excellent choice of name, tbh) is a very special gun-like contraption, that functions just like a hot glue gun.

 

You've never made a taco this good 

A photo posted by Fondoodler (@fondoodler) on

The difference here is that, instead of sticks of glue, the Fondoodler melts sticks of CHEESE.

Can I get a HALLELUJAH?

 

Cheese your crackers

A photo posted by Fondoodler (@fondoodler) on

According to the Fondoodler's website, you will have melted cheese within three minutes of removing the device from the box. 

I have tears of joy. 

 

Let them eat cheese #fondoodler #cheesecreation

A photo posted by Fondoodler (@fondoodler) on

This life-changing device will set you back just $25 (around €23), which is a small price to pay for true happiness.

Thank you, Cheesus! 

Trending