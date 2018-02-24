This is not a DRILL! You can now buy a melted CHEESE glue gun

OK, try not to panic, but the gods have sent us the greatest gift of all time – and it involves melted cheese (of course).

Make your dreams come true with the Fondoodler, the hot glue gun for cheese. A photo posted by Fondoodler (@fondoodler) on Nov 13, 2016 at 3:58pm PST

The Fondoodler (excellent choice of name, tbh) is a very special gun-like contraption, that functions just like a hot glue gun.

You've never made a taco this good A photo posted by Fondoodler (@fondoodler) on Nov 13, 2016 at 4:03pm PST

The difference here is that, instead of sticks of glue, the Fondoodler melts sticks of CHEESE.

Can I get a HALLELUJAH?

Cheese your crackers A photo posted by Fondoodler (@fondoodler) on Nov 13, 2016 at 3:59pm PST

According to the Fondoodler's website, you will have melted cheese within three minutes of removing the device from the box.

I have tears of joy.

Let them eat cheese #fondoodler #cheesecreation A photo posted by Fondoodler (@fondoodler) on Nov 13, 2016 at 4:33pm PST

This life-changing device will set you back just $25 (around €23), which is a small price to pay for true happiness.

Thank you, Cheesus!